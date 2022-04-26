Rattler Midstream (RTLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Rattler Midstream to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.39 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, analysts expect Rattler Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

RTLR stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Rattler Midstream (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.