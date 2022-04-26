Raymond James Boosts Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $19.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MERC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,639. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

