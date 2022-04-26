Raymond James Increases SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $410.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.57.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $359.94 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $281.45 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.89.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

