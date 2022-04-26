Raymond James Lowers The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target to $50.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 71.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

SHYF opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.58.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 172.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 130,150 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 137,010 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

