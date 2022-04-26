Raymond James Raises First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Price Target to $28.00

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First United in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

FUNC stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.81. First United has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.71.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First United by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First United in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First United by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in First United by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

