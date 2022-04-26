Raymond James Raises Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $32.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s previous close.

NKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $40.64.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Nkarta will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,409,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 631,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 94,678 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 209,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

