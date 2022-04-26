Raymond James Raises Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $32.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s previous close.
NKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.
NASDAQ NKTX opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $40.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,409,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 631,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 94,678 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 209,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.
Nkarta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nkarta (NKTX)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.