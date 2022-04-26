Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.22 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.20.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$71.84 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$62.02 and a 52-week high of C$94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.17. The firm has a market cap of C$7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

