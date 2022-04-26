Raymond James Trims CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Target Price to $111.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.11% from the company’s previous close.

CBRE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in CBRE Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,027,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,080,000 after purchasing an additional 200,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 393.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

