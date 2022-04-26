Raymond James Trims Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Target Price to $120.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

Shares of OSK opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,211,000 after acquiring an additional 192,302 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

