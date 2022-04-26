Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 3.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,943,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,776,000 after buying an additional 217,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,099,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 57,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 234,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

