Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

