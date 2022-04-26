Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75-68.75, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.03 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

NYSE:RTX opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day moving average is $92.29. The firm has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.36.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.