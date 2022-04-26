Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

RTX stock opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.29. The stock has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.