Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75 billion-$68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.03 billion.

NYSE:RTX opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day moving average is $92.29. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.36.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

