RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $449.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBB shares. Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

