Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RLLMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Real Matters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

