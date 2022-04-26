Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
RLLMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.
Real Matters Company Profile (Get Rating)
