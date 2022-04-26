Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First United (FUNC)

First United (NASDAQ: FUNC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2022 – First United had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – First United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – First United was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

4/11/2022 – First United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – First United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – First United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – First United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – First United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – First United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

First United stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,309. First United Co. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $148.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.81.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First United Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First United by 660.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First United during the third quarter worth $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First United by 16.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First United by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of First United by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

