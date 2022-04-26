Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hammerson (HMSNF)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS: HMSNF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2022 – Hammerson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2022 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

4/12/2022 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/5/2022 – Hammerson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/30/2022 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/25/2022 – Hammerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 36 ($0.46) to GBX 33 ($0.42).

3/24/2022 – Hammerson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/18/2022 – Hammerson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/8/2022 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. Hammerson plc has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

