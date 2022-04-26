Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TPG (TPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TPG (NASDAQ: TPG):
- 4/20/2022 – TPG had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – TPG had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – TPG had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – TPG was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – TPG had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – TPG had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of TPG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.56. 19,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,096. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $35.40.
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.88 million. Research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
