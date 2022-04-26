Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TPG (TPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TPG (NASDAQ: TPG):

4/20/2022 – TPG had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – TPG had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – TPG had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – TPG was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – TPG had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – TPG had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TPG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.56. 19,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,096. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.88 million. Research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at about $648,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at about $4,816,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at about $22,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

