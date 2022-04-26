Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adient (ADNT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Adient (NYSE: ADNT):
- 4/21/2022 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Adient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adient expects its near-term results to continue to be impacted by temporary operating inefficiencies, COVID-related cost, increased freight costs, tough labor market and logistical challenges. Adient expects these headwinds to abate only in the latter half of 2022. The company anticipates a full year net commodity headwind of $95 million. Unfavorable foreign currency translations are likely to clip its margins, going forward. Adient also anticipates its fiscal 2022 sales to be negatively impacted to the tune of around $100 million owing to the divestiture of its metals operation in Turkey. Further, technology change will require Adient to increase its capital spending in order to evolve its business profile towards new products, which may mar its near-term cash flows. Amid the several headwinds faced by the firm, Adient is viewed as a risky bet.”
- 4/11/2022 – Adient is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Adient is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Adient was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/7/2022 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Adient is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.91.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
