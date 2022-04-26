Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CDK Global (CDK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK):

4/13/2022 – CDK Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. "

4/12/2022 – CDK Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2022 – CDK Global was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/5/2022 – CDK Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – CDK Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – CDK Global was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $54.50. 4,427,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,669. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CDK Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CDK Global by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in CDK Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

