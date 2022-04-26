Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cogeco Communications (CCA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE: CCA) recently:
- 4/22/2022 – Cogeco Communications had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – Cogeco Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – Cogeco Communications had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00.
- 4/12/2022 – Cogeco Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$141.00.
- 4/11/2022 – Cogeco Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$126.00 to C$127.00.
CCA opened at C$110.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$104.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$103.40. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$95.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 31.85%.
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
