Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Invitation Homes (INVH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH):

4/25/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

4/20/2022 – Invitation Homes is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Invitation Homes is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

3/30/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.50 to $44.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

INVH stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Get Invitation Homes Inc alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.