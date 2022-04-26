Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Qualtrics International (XM)

Qualtrics International (NYSE: XM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $59.00 to $46.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Qualtrics International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Qualtrics is the creator of the Experience Management (XM) category which is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business–customer, employee, product, and brand. “

3/29/2022 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Qualtrics International stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 96,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,272. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 152.93% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 123,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.56 per share, with a total value of $3,287,065.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 27.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,541,000 after purchasing an additional 294,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

