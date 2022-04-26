Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Twitter (TWTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) recently:
- 4/25/2022 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/21/2022 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2022 – Twitter had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/14/2022 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 4/14/2022 – Twitter was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/5/2022 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $51.00.
- 3/18/2022 – Twitter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of TWTR stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.33 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.
