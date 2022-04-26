Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS: PREKF) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

4/19/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

4/19/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$23.50.

4/18/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

3/23/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

