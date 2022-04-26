Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Renault (RNO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Renault (EPA: RNO):

4/26/2022 – Renault was given a new €24.00 ($25.81) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/25/2022 – Renault was given a new €26.00 ($27.96) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/25/2022 – Renault was given a new €35.00 ($37.63) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/25/2022 – Renault was given a new €30.00 ($32.26) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/25/2022 – Renault was given a new €40.00 ($43.01) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/22/2022 – Renault was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/22/2022 – Renault was given a new €22.00 ($23.66) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/21/2022 – Renault was given a new €26.00 ($27.96) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/20/2022 – Renault was given a new €24.00 ($25.81) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/19/2022 – Renault was given a new €40.00 ($43.01) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/11/2022 – Renault was given a new €22.00 ($23.66) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/7/2022 – Renault was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/1/2022 – Renault was given a new €62.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2022 – Renault was given a new €35.00 ($37.63) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/28/2022 – Renault was given a new €24.00 ($25.81) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/28/2022 – Renault was given a new €22.00 ($23.66) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/28/2022 – Renault was given a new €32.00 ($34.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/25/2022 – Renault was given a new €38.00 ($40.86) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – Renault was given a new €62.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/24/2022 – Renault was given a new €31.00 ($33.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/17/2022 – Renault was given a new €31.00 ($33.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/14/2022 – Renault was given a new €25.00 ($26.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/7/2022 – Renault was given a new €32.00 ($34.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of RNO traded down €0.10 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €23.12 ($24.85). 1,673,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault SA has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($108.28). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.78.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

