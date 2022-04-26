Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $54.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

4/4/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

3/17/2022 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/17/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $45.00.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,566,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,136. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

