Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RKT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 101.60 on June 9th

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.29) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 6,278 ($80.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,943.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,030.65. The company has a market cap of £44.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,403.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($62.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,709 ($85.51).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($112.16) to GBX 9,100 ($115.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($89.22) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($91.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($95.34) to GBX 7,460 ($95.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,462.22 ($95.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.