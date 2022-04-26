Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 37,155 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $234,448.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,121.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Christopher Gibson sold 35,836 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $245,118.24.

On Thursday, April 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,517 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $260,948.52.

On Thursday, April 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,718 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $240,135.72.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $256,126.96.

On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $695,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.76. 1,300,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,281. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

