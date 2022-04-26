Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 928,556 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,112 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

