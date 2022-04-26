Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.41. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Several research firms have commented on RRR. Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

