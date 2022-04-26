Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Redfin stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $72.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $71,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

