Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at JMP Securities

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $14.50 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.40% from the company’s previous close.

RWT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

