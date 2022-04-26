Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at JMP Securities

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $14.50 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.40% from the company’s previous close.
RWT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.
Redwood Trust stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.