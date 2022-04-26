Regency Centers (REG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regency Centers stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,093,000 after acquiring an additional 149,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 176,622 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point cut their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

