Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RELX. Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.05) to GBX 2,730 ($34.79) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($33.14) to GBX 2,650 ($33.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Relx has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Relx by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Relx by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.