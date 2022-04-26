Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RELX. Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.05) to GBX 2,730 ($34.79) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($33.14) to GBX 2,650 ($33.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
RELX opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Relx has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Relx by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Relx by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.
Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
