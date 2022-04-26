Relx Plc (RELX) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.48 on June 10th

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.482 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.
Relx has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Relx to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.
Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Relx has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Several equities analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($33.14) to GBX 2,650 ($33.78) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.05) to GBX 2,730 ($34.79) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,804.67.
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
