RenaissanceRe (RNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post earnings of $5.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $148.57 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $134.70 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.28 and a 200-day moving average of $156.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.36%.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 125,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

