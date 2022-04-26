Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.00 ($25.81) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNO. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on Renault in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Renault in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Renault in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.62 ($37.22).

EPA RNO opened at €23.12 ($24.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.78. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

