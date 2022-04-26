Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €32.00 by Bank of America

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($34.41) target price by equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on Renault in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.43 ($37.02).

Shares of RNO traded down €0.10 ($0.11) on Tuesday, hitting €23.12 ($24.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($108.28). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.78.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

