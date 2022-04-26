ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of RNW stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $8,329,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

