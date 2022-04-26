Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Buys $24,992.76 in Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 962 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,992.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,107.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.85. 1,107,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,402. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RCII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,808,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,545,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 715.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 189,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $8,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
