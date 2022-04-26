Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

