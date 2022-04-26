Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.
Shares of RCII stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.
In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
