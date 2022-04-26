Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.