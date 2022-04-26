Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Finning International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Finning International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.30.
Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion.
In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total value of C$239,639.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at C$1,090,907.48. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.31, for a total value of C$187,418.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,211,093.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock valued at $542,250.
Finning International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.
