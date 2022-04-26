Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heritage Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

HFWA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HFWA opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $29.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

