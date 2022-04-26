Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 26th (AAMC, AAU, AIQUY, ARQQ, BC, BSQR, BYRN, CALA, DCBO, DOC)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 26th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO). They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Docebo (TSE:DCBO). Morgan Stanley issued a hold rating and a C$54.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK). Vertical Research issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES). They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR). They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS). They issued a neutral rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT). They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT). They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of System1 (NYSE:SST). The firm issued an inline rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR). They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.