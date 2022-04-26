Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.05. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,924,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 939,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 757,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 605,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after buying an additional 535,020 shares during the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

