Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Seagen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seagen in a report issued on Sunday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGEN. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $138.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.70 and a 200-day moving average of $150.14. Seagen has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $272,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $96,125,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,572. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

