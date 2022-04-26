Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 26th (ATZ, ATZAF, BHT, CAE, CIX, CLS, EHMEF, ENTG, EQB, EQGPF)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 26th:

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$64.00.

Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) was given a C$0.45 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$41.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$28.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was given a $12.50 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$170.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $186.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$85.00.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$85.00.

EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$8.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$825.00 to C$950.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$42.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$39.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00.

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$42.00.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$170.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$47.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$45.00.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$45.00.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$47.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$78.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was given a $7.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 290 to SEK 220. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$225.00 to C$250.00.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$3.00.

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$3.00.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $16.50 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from $119.00 to $115.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from GBX 4,600 ($58.63) to GBX 4,200 ($53.53).

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$90.00.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.25 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) was given a C$36.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$6.00.

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.00.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) was given a C$3.00 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$55.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$55.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.