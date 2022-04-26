Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 26th (ATZ, ATZAF, BHT, CAE, CIX, CLS, EHMEF, ENTG, EQB, EQGPF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 26th:
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$64.00.
CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$41.00.
CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$28.00.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was given a $12.50 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$170.00.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $186.00.
Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$85.00.
Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$85.00.
EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$8.00.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$825.00 to C$950.00.
First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$42.00.
First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$39.00.
First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00.
First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00.
First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$42.00.
GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$47.00 to C$48.00.
goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$170.00.
Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$47.00.
Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$45.00.
Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$45.00.
Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$47.00.
iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$78.00.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was given a $7.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 290 to SEK 220. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$225.00 to C$250.00.
Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00.
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$3.00.
mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$3.00.
Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $16.50 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from $119.00 to $115.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from GBX 4,600 ($58.63) to GBX 4,200 ($53.53).
Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$90.00.
Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.25 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) was given a C$36.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$6.00.
Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.00.
Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) was given a C$3.00 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$9.50.
Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$55.00.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$55.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$4.75.
